Stability presides as US Dollar holds firm against Iraqi Dinar

Shafaq News / The exchange rates between the United States dollar and the Iraqi dinar exhibited a steadfast demeanor in the markets of Baghdad and the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, on this Tuesday.

As reported by Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, a correspondent revealed that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchange markets in Baghdad charted an unfluctuating exchange rate in the early hours of today. The value of 100 US dollars stood resolutely at 152,950 Iraqi dinars, mirroring the same rates recorded during the preceding Monday.

The dollar prices within local exchange bureaus in the domestic markets of Baghdad also remained in a state of equilibrium. The selling price settled at 154,000 dinars, while the buying prices rested at 152,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars transacted.

Meanwhile, in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the stock exchange too sustained a sense of constancy. The selling price marked 153,000 dinars, whereas the buying price stood at 152,900 dinars for every 100 US dollars exchanged.