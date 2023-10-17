Stability in Baghdad's dollar exchange rates, increase in Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar remained stable in Baghdad today, Tuesday, while they increased in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, at closing.
According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's exchange rates in Baghdad remained stable at 158,800 IQD for every $100, the same rates that were recorded earlier in the day.
Our correspondent noted that the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad remained unchanged, with the selling price at 159,750 IQD for every $100 and the buying price at 157,750 IQD for every $100.
.
In Erbil, however, the dollar saw an increase, with the selling price reaching 159,400 IQD for every $100 and the buying price at 159,300 IQD for every $100.