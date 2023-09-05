Slight Increase in US Dollar Exchange Rates in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the US dollar exchange rates experienced a slight uptick in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency report, the dollar's value increased in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges. The exchange rate for 100 US dollars was reported at 153,500 Iraqi dinars, up from the 153,400 dinars recorded on Monday.

In the exchange shops in the local markets of Baghdad, the selling rate reached 154,500 Iraqi dinars. The purchasing rate stood at 152,500 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 154,200 dinars, while the purchasing price was 154,100 dinars for every 100 US dollars.