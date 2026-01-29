Dollar opens weak in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad and Erbil, falling by 3,100 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 149,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, after closing at 153,000 dinars in the previous session at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 150,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 149,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 150,350 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.