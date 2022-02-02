Report

Date: 2022-02-02T06:22:57+0000
SOMO exported 309,826 oil barrels to Jordan in January 2022

Shafaq News / Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) revealed today that the average price of crude oil exported to Jordan in January 2022 was 71$ per barrel.

The Organization said in a statement that the total oil exports to Jordan reached 309,826 barrels last January, noting that the oil revenues during that month were 22,065,497 US dollars.

Iraq exports oil to Jordan for preferential prices, with 12-14 dollars less than the original price.

Yesterday, the Ministry of oil revealed that the total oil exports in January reached 99 million barrels, while the revenues reached 8.27 billion dollars.

