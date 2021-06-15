Report

Rising crude prices lifts ORB's price tag

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-15T10:51:03+0000
Rising crude prices lifts ORB's price tag

Shafaq News/ The OPEC reference basket price (ORB) jumped to nearly 72$/bbl driven by other crudes. 

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes increased by 68 cents to 71.99$ a barrel compared with $71.33 on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations."

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

