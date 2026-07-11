Rafidain Bank reshuffles department leadership

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's state-owned Rafidain Bank has introduced a series of leadership changes across key departments as part of an internal restructuring, a source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to an administrative order dated July 9, 2026, Sanaa Sabeeh Mousa was reassigned from head of the Compliance Department to lead the Bank Restructuring Division, while Mohammed Karim Hussein was appointed acting head of the Compliance Department. In the Risk Management Department, Zainab Hussein Ghaib was relieved of her duties as first assistant to the department's director, Ahmed Bashar Abdul Aziz was named acting director, and Lubna Mahmoud Tawfiq was appointed as an auditor.

The order stipulates that the performance of Hussein and Tawfiq will be evaluated three months after they assume their new positions.

The changes take effect upon the officials' formal handover of their previous duties, with all transfer procedures to be completed in accordance with the bank's administrative regulations.