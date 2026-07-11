Israel hits Hezbollah members ‘moving missiles’ in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel struck a building in southern Lebanon on Saturday after accusing Hezbollah members of transferring anti-tank missiles into it inside the Israeli-controlled “security zone,” the military stated.

Several Hezbollah members unloaded missiles intended for attacks on “Israeli troops and civilians,” while others later brought in more weapons before an airstrike targeted the site, according to the military. Secondary explosions after the strike “confirmed” that weapons were stored inside.

The army did not disclose the location or report casualties, while Hezbollah has yet to comment. Lebanon’s Health Ministry says Israeli attacks between March 2 and July 11 killed 4,322 people and wounded 12,210 others, including women and children.

The strike coincided with Lebanon informing Washington that it would join a new round of negotiations with Israel in Rome next week, a Lebanese official confirmed to local media. Beirut had previously conditioned its participation on an Israeli withdrawal from two pilot areas in southern Lebanon.

Netanyahu previously identified Zawtar Al-Gharbiya and Froun as the first two locations in the pilot stage. However, Froun’s municipal council rejected the designation, arguing that the town is neither under Israeli occupation nor within the so-called Yellow Line.