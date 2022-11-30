Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets shrug +3%

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed more than 3% on Wednesday after weekly losses.

Basra's heavy crude price to Asian markets increased by $2.80, or 3.65%, settling at $79.49. The intermediate crude of Basra edged higher to $73.8 after winning $2.80, or 3.94%.

Today, Oil prices posted gains of more than 1% in Asian trade on Wednesday on falling U.S. crude inventories and a lower greenback, but concerns OPEC+ will leave output unchanged at its upcoming meeting and weak China data limited gains.

Brent crude futures firmed 95 cents or 1.14% to $83.98 per barrel by 0411 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 80 cents or 1.02% to $79.00 per barrel.