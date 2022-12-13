Prices of Basra crudes to Asian markets climb

Shafaq News/ The price of Basra crudes to Asian customers climbed on Tuesday.

Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets slid by $0.13, or 0.18%, settling $72.9. The heavy crude of Basra dropped to $66.04 after losing $0.13, or 0.20%.

Oil rises on U.S. supply concerns, hopes for returning China demand

Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as a key pipeline supplying the United States, the world's biggest crude consumer, remained shut and on expectations loosening COVID restrictions in China, the second-biggest user globally, will boost demand.

Brent crude futures rose 64 cents, or 0.8%, to $78.63 per barrel by 0202 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 64 cents, or 0.9%, to $73.81.