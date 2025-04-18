Omani minister hails Iraq’s Grand al-Faw Port: gateway to development

Shafaq News/ Omani Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, Said bin Hamoud al-Maawali, on Friday, described Iraq’s Grand al-Faw Port as a “gateway to the region for the Development Road,” following a high-level visit to the southern megaproject.

Accompanied by his Iraqi counterpart, Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaibis al-Saadawi, the Omani official led a delegation to review progress on one of Iraq’s most ambitious infrastructure projects.

In a joint press conference, al-Saadawi said the Omani delegation was “greatly impressed” by the level of completion achieved in several key areas of the port project, calling it “a major milestone for Iraq and the wider region, and a transformative step for trade and economic growth.”

Al-Maawali considered the Grand al-Faw Port “a gateway to regional development,” noting parallels with similar projects in Oman. “We have examined the components of this vast initiative in detail,” he said. “We affirm our desire to pursue an ambitious beginning and a meaningful partnership with Iraq.”

The Grand al-Faw Port is central to Iraq’s Development Road plan, which envisions a major transport corridor linking the Gulf to Europe through Iraq and Turkiye via a network of highways and railways, integrated with industrial and logistics hubs.