Iraq’s Prime Minister visits Grand Faw Port for pier handover ceremony

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani arrived at the Grand Faw Port in Basra Province.

According to a statement from his office, the visit aims to oversee “the ceremony of handover of the port’s five berths from the implementing Korean company.”

The Grand Faw Port, situated at the southern tip of the country, is seen as a key project in Iraq's efforts to strengthen its trade links and economic standing in the region. The port is expected to provide Iraq with a strategic entry point to the Gulf and enhance its trade capacity by providing an alternative route for the transit of goods.