Iraq, Oman explore stronger ties: Key focus on investments
2025-04-17T16:23:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani met, on Thursday, with Omani Minister of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology Saeed bin Hamoud Al-Mawali to discuss strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, al-Sudani underscored Iraq’s stable political and security climate as a foundation for growth, highlighting opportunities in infrastructure, communications, and investment, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s office.

“There are many commonalities between Iraq and the Sultanate of Oman that offer valuable opportunities,” the PM stated.

Al-Mawali, in turn, commended Iraq’s development, affirming Oman’s commitment to advancing joint efforts in areas such as “digital economy and e-governance.” He also noted plans to engage both public institutions and private investors in projects, including airports and ports.

