Iraqi Government to establish a system to process imported gas in the Faw port

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government, after a key meeting headed by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday announced an agreement to establish a fixed system for processing imported gas at the Faw Port in the southern part of the country.
The announcement came during ameeting held this evening to discuss the steps taken by the government to diversify the sources of gas used in Iraq's power plants, as per a statement issued his office.
During the meeting, the report of the delegation that recently visited Qatar, led by the Deputy Minister of Electricity, was discussed.
The cabinet approved a project to establish a fixed system for processing imported gas at the Faw Port.
"This system will be implemented by the Ministry of Oil and funded by the federal general budget. Prime Minister al-Sudani ordered resuming the deliberations with the Italian consultant to determine the location of this plant within the port area," it concluded.