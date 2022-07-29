Report

Oil steady as market weighs tight supply against recession fears

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-07-29T06:42:41+0000
Shafaq News / Oil prices were steady to higher in Asia trade on Friday, lifted by supply concerns as attention turns to the next meeting between OPEC and its allies, though fears of recession capped gains.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose 38 cents, or 0.4%, to $96.80 a barrel by 0330 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session and on track for a nearly 3% rise for the week.

Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, were flat at $107.14 a barrel. The more active October contract climbed 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $101.91.

"It certainly feels like we are back in trade-off mode again, where sentiment is shifting between recessionary risks in H2 and a fundamentally undersupplied market," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

A key driver will be the next meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, together called OPEC+, on Aug. 3.

Producers have now unwound the record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) supply cut they agreed in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed demand.

"Oil prices have little chance of (posting) deep losses on the back of a weak U.S. dollar and the ongoing supply crunch," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

OPEC+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, but two OPEC+ sources also told Reuters a modest increase would be discussed.

(Reuters)

