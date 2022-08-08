Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-08T06:36:02+0000
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports

Shafaq News / Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.

Brent crude futures dropped 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $94.18 a barrel by 0039 GMT. Front-month prices hit the lowest levels since February last week, tumbling 13.7% and posting their largest weekly drop since April 2020.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $88.34 a barrel, down 67 cents, or 0.8%, extending losses after a 9.7% fall last week.

China, the world's top crude importer, imported 8.79 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in July, up from a four-year low in June, but still 9.5% lower than a year ago, customs data showed.

Chinese refiners drew down stockpiles amid high crude prices and weak domestic margins even as the country's overall exports gained momentum.

Reflecting lower U.S. gasoline demand, and as China's zero-COVID strategy pushes recovery further out, ANZ revised down its oil demand forecasts for 2022 and 2023 by 300,000 bpd and 500,000 bpd, respectively.

Oil demand for 2022 is now estimated to rise by 1.8 million bpd year-on-year and settle at 99.7 million bpd, just short of pre-pandemic highs, the bank said.

(Reuters)

related

Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

Date: 2022-07-14 13:51:43
Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize crude imports, EIA says

Date: 2021-09-19 06:49:07
For the second week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize crude imports, EIA says

Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Date: 2022-03-01 05:57:57
Oil prices climb as market weighs release of reserves vs Russia disruption

Oil prices sink again, as investors look out for more supply

Date: 2021-07-16 07:38:03
Oil prices sink again, as investors look out for more supply

Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Date: 2020-10-07 06:09:40
Oil prices drop as Trump cancels Aid talks

Brent climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Date: 2022-01-18 06:15:01
Brent climbs to more than 7-year high on Mideast tensions, tight supply

Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

Date: 2022-04-06 19:24:34
Oil drops as IEA nations ready big release from reserves

Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi

Date: 2021-03-26 07:32:17
Oil prices rise following Ansar Allah's attack on Saudi Arabi