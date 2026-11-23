Shafaq News

Oil prices fell on Monday as the selloff in the wider financial markets amid concerns about the ability of the AI sector to ​boost economic growth spilled over into commodities, though the continuing attacks on ‌Gulf shipping limited the losses.

Crude dropped, adding to its three-week losing streak, amid the overall negative sentiment in global financial markets as Asian equities opened lower on Monday, with the tech-heavy South Korean market ​down 4% and China, Hong Kong and Australia all falling. US equity ​markets have also slumped with the Nasdaq plunging 10% last week.

Brent ⁠crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.30%, to $92.29 a barrel by 0216 GMT. US ​West Texas Intermediate futures fell 15 cents, or 0.18%, to $83.26 a barrel.

Brent declined 4% ​last week and WTI 5%.

Still, the fighting from the unresolved US-Israeli war against Iran continues to limit any losses. On Sunday, the Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed it attacked a Saudi Arabian oil refinery ​and over the weekend multiple attacks on shipping in the Gulf and near the Strait of ​Hormuz were reported.

"It’s momentum carrying (oil) down," said Mukesh Sahdev, chief oil analyst at Sydney-based XAnalysts. But ‌he ⁠cautioned that the shipping attacks are having an effect as "ballast (empty) vessels counts are building in crude while laden vessels are not. This risk to flows will start to price soon."

In Turkey, talks on Sunday at the global climate summit COP31 collapsed for the ​first time since 2009 ​after nations could ⁠not come to an agreement over including a statement on the phase-out of fossil fuels in a final text.

Saudi Arabia and ​other big oil-producing countries have said fossil fuels will play a ​role in ⁠the economy for the foreseeable future and they lobbied to keep any mention of fossil fuels out of the text, observers at the summit said.

OPEC had earlier defended fossil ⁠fuel ​use at the summit.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of ​meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of the Petroleum ​Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia.

(REUTERS)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News.