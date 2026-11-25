Shafaq News

Crude oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday, paring the previous day's ‌gains, as the prospect of a market surplus offset concerns about shipping disruptions in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.35, or 1.5%, to $90.05 a barrel at 0410 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped $1.35, or 1.7%, to $80.70 a barrel. Both ​benchmarks gained more than 2% on Tuesday.

Supply surplus concerns going into 2027 are outweighing ongoing shipping ​risks, said Zhenqiang Seto, a senior research specialist for oil at LSEG.

"Uncertainty about OPEC's ⁠2027 policies in the upcoming November 29 meeting, especially with the UAE no longer restricted by OPEC+ policies ​and Iraq seeking higher oil output capacity, as well as broader market risk-off are some reasons," said Seto.

"Any ​subsequent increase in managed money flows and geopolitical headlines would present potential upside risks for the oil market again," he added.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide on their 2027 output policy.

"Since the release of an IEA report ​this month, perceptions of a global supply glut have kept prices in check," said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior ​economist at NLI Research Institute. Attention is also focused on how next year's production quotas will be determined at the OPEC+ ‌meeting, ⁠Ueno added.

Iraq is pressing OPEC+ to lift its estimate of the country's crude oil production capacity, four people familiar with the matter said, heightening tensions over a review that will help determine how much members can pump next year.

Libya's Sharara oil pipeline has also reopened after an "unlawful group" closed a valve on the pipeline, with oil beginning ​to flow into storage ​tanks at the Akakus ⁠facility in Zawiya.

"However, attacks on ships near the Strait of Hormuz and exchanges of attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have raised uncertainty over the sustainability of this ​trend," Ueno said.

A container ship was targeted and came to a stop on Tuesday ​while sailing ⁠an "unauthorised" route near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said, according to state media.

On Monday, three vessels were struck by unidentified projectiles as they sailed east through the strait, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, ⁠US crude ​stocks rose by 126,000 barrels in the week ended November 20, ​market sources said on Tuesday, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute.

Eight analysts polled by Reuters estimated that crude inventories rose by about ​1.5 million barrels on average.

(REUTERS)

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