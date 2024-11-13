Oil pares losses on tight supply but cloudy demand caps gains

Shafaq News/ Oil prices edged up on Wednesday on signs of near-term supply tightness but remained near their lowest in two weeks, a day after OPEC downgraded its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 and 2025.

Brent futures rose 17 cents, or 0.24%, to $72.06 a barrel by 0420 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 14 cents, or 0.21%, at $68.26.

"Crude oil prices edged higher as tightness in the physical market offset bearish sentiment on demand. Buyers in the physical market have been particularly active, with any available cargoes being snapped up quickly," ANZ analysts said in a note.

But falling demand projections and weakness in major consumer China continued to weigh on market sentiment.

"We may expect prices to consolidate around current levels for longer," said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG, adding the recent attempt for a bounce was quickly sold into.

"The absence of a more direct fiscal stimulus out of China has been casting a shadow on oil demand outlook, coupled with the prospects of higher US oil production with a Trump presidency and looming OPEC+'s plans for an output raise," Yeap added.

In its monthly report on Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world oil demand would rise by 1.82 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, down from growth of 1.93 million bpd forecast last month, mostly due to weakness in China, the world's biggest oil importer.

Oil prices settled up 0.1% on Tuesday following the news, after falling by about 5% during the two previous sessions.

OPEC also cut its 2025 global demand growth estimate to 1.54 million bpd from 1.64 million bpd.

The International Energy Agency, which has a far lower view, is set to publish its updated forecast on Thursday.

"The re-election of former President Trump is unlikely to materially affect oil market fundamentals over the near term, in our view," Barclays analysts wrote.

"Drill, baby, drill: this is likely to underwhelm as a strategy to drive oil prices materially lower over the near term" given that the stock of approved permits actually rose under the Biden administration, the analysts said.

(Reuters)