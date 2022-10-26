Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Oil dips on U.S. crude stock build, supply worries limit losses

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-26T05:31:28+0000
Oil dips on U.S. crude stock build, supply worries limit losses

Shafaq News / Oil prices eased on Wednesday after industry data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected, but losses were capped by supply worries. Brent crude futures for December fell 72 cents, or 0.8%, to $92.80 a barrel by 0330 GMT, after settling 26 cents higher in the previous session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for December were down 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $84.84, reversing the previous session's gain.

U.S. crude inventories rose by about 4.5 million barrels in the week ended Oct. 21, according to market sources citing figures from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

That was higher than expectations from five analysts polled by Reuters, who on average had expected a build of about 200,000 barrels.

While a rise in crude stockpiles reinforced fears of a global recession that would cut demand, ongoing supply constraints kept prices trading in a narrow range.

"OPEC production cuts effective November and the new EU sanctions on Russian oil to be enforced from December should be positive (for prices)," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, told Reuters.

(Reuters)

related

Oil steadies from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

Date: 2022-03-03 18:31:22
Oil steadies from decade-highs as Iran talks kindle supply hopes

Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

Date: 2021-03-25 05:59:37
Oil prices slide as coronavirus lockdown concerns outweigh Suez Canal disruptions

Oil steady as market weighs tight supply against recession fears

Date: 2022-07-29 06:42:41
Oil steady as market weighs tight supply against recession fears

Oil prices rise on hopes of recovery in demand

Date: 2020-12-30 07:12:27
Oil prices rise on hopes of recovery in demand

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-08-26 08:04:36
Oil prices of OPEC Members

Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Date: 2021-12-21 07:15:20
Oil prices climb but worries over Omicron linger

Basra's crude posts heavy weekly amid fear of economic slowdown

Date: 2022-10-22 06:53:56
Basra's crude posts heavy weekly amid fear of economic slowdown

Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices

Date: 2022-06-06 06:15:39
Brent climbs above $120/bbl after Saudi Arabia hikes crude prices