Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-09T06:09:17+0000
Oil demand declines as U.S. Stockpiles rises

Shafaq News/ Oil prices eased on Wednesday as an unexpected jump in U.S. oil inventories fueled concerns over slow demand. Still, upbeat news on COVID-19 vaccines boosted investor optimism about fuel demand recovery, capping losses.

Brent crude futures slipped 18 cents, or 0.4%, to $48.66 a barrel by 0450 GMT, having gained 5 cents the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $45.45, after shedding 16 cents on Tuesday.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) said that on Tuesday, U.S. crude oil, gasoline, and distillate stocks rose sharply last week, with crude stocks jumping by 1.14 million barrels. Official weekly oil data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Wednesday.

Britain began mass-vaccinating its population on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

The vaccine news helped offset fears from a sharp rise in coronavirus cases globally, leading to a string of renewed lockdowns, including strict measures in California, Germany, and South Korea.

Hedge fund managers were substantial buyers of petroleum futures and options last week for a fourth week in a row, a sign of increasing confidence that coronavirus vaccines will drive a recovery in oil consumption next year.

related

Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Date: 2020-08-02 16:48:54
Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Dozens of oil tankers piled up as Iraqi protesters block the road to a refinery

Date: 2020-01-27 09:32:04
Dozens of oil tankers piled up as Iraqi protesters block the road to a refinery

Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Date: 2020-09-18 07:22:03
Iraq implements more than 100% of its required cuts of oil

Iraq adopts two oil prices in the public financial budget

Date: 2020-05-31 15:43:59
Iraq adopts two oil prices in the public financial budget

Iraq oil exports and imports dropped in August

Date: 2020-09-01 10:14:55
Iraq oil exports and imports dropped in August

The Iraqi government works on non-oil sources prohibiting wheat export

Date: 2020-04-22 12:46:10
The Iraqi government works on non-oil sources prohibiting wheat export

Oil settles higher and Brent crude touches 45$

Date: 2020-08-10 21:08:03
Oil settles higher and Brent crude touches 45$

Iraq reassures, oil production and export are not affected by Corona virus

Date: 2020-02-27 12:10:01
Iraq reassures, oil production and export are not affected by Corona virus