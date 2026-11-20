Shafaq News

Oil ​prices rose on Friday but were set for a weekly decline as concerns over supply disruptions grew ‌following Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh and reports of tanker disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures rose 79 cents, or 0.9%, to $92.77 a barrel by 0404 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate futures for December climbed 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $83.46 a barrel, ​while the more-active January contract gained 71 cents, or 0.9%, to $83.15.

Both benchmarks settled little changed on Thursday but ​Brent is set for a 3.5% decline for the week while the December WTI contract is ⁠set for an almost 6% weekly drop as expectations of a supply surplus grew because crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz ​have returned to roughly pre-war levels.

Brent and WTI are set to fall for the third week in a row.

"Concerns over ​Middle Eastern crude oil supplies have resurfaced due to attacks on Riyadh by the Houthis, prompting buying," said Satoru Yoshida, a commodity analyst with Rakuten Securities.

"Expectations that coordinated production cuts will continue at the OPEC+ meeting later this month are also providing support," he said.

The Iran-aligned Houthi ​movement fired missiles at Riyadh, the latest blow to the kingdom in its war with the Houthis.

Two oil tankers also hit naval ​mines in the Strait of Hormuz and "exploded" and "are burning", Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said in a statement carried by state media on ‌Thursday.

Iran's intensifying ⁠attacks on tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz, "running at roughly one incident per day in November", still add a meaningful geopolitical risk premium to the market, according to UOB Group analysts in a client note.

OPEC+ ministers will hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide their 2027 output policy. The group comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and ​allies such as Russia.

The Middle East ​conflict has caused the ⁠biggest disruption ever to global oil and gas trade and could cut world oil demand by more than 4% by 2035 if governments accelerate electrification, efficiency and fuel-switching measures in response, the ​International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.

However, some analysts were still expecting softness in the ​broader equities markets ⁠to weigh on oil prices, as Asian shares fell on Friday -- heading for their worst week since 2020.

"Supply disruptions remain a risk, but near-term demand concerns tied to the AI trade unwind and broader risk-off sentiment are weighing on prices," said Saxo analysts ⁠in a ​note.

Separately, in Russia, crude oil output could fall again as Ukrainian attacks on ​refineries and export infrastructure intensify, analysts and traders say. Ukrainian drone attacks have slashed Russian oil refineries' combined crude processing volumes by 45% since late October, ​Reuters reported on Wednesday.

(REUTERS)

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