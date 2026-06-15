Oil accounts for 84% of Iraq's revenues in early 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Oil revenues totaled 26.121 trillion Iraqi dinars ($17B), accounting for 84% of Iraq's total income of 31.163 trillion dinars ($20B) during the first four months of 2026, according to federal government state accounts through April.

Actual spending reached 37.835 trillion dinars ($25B) during the January-April period, leaving a budget deficit of 6.672 trillion dinars ($5B). Non-oil income stood at 5.041 trillion dinars ($4B), representing the remaining 16% of total revenues.

Current expenditures amounted to 36.444 trillion dinars ($24B), while investment spending reached 1.391 trillion dinars ($902M).

Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, relies on crude exports for about 90% of federal income, a dependence that has come under pressure after the war in Iran disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies. In late March, economic expert Nabil Al-Marsoumi estimated that Iraq had reduced production by around 2.9 million barrels per day, the steepest cut among OPEC members.

Read more: Iraq’s oil bottleneck: Abundance trapped by dependency