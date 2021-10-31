Official comments on the possible oil prices' rise

Shafaq News/ Mazhar Muhammad Salih, the financial and economic advisor to the Prime Minister, commented on the possibility of changing the dollar rate against the Iraqi dinar, after the rise in oil prices.

Salih told Shafaq News Agency, "Adjusting the dinar exchange rate in light of the improvement in oil revenues requires several measures that the government must take. It requires foreign currency coverage of local liquidity, and the superiority of foreign reserves over cash reserves should not threaten Iraq's foreign reserves."

He added that foreign reserves should cover at least some import months, including at least 6 months, especially in the case of Iraq, which heavily depends on openness to foreign markets. If these factors are available, changing the exchange rate of the dollar against the Iraqi dinar can be considered."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi government reduced the value of the Iraqi dinar against the US dollar in the 2021 Federal Budget La2, where the dollar exchange rate reached 1450 dinars after it was 1200 dinars.