ORB slightly slips

Shafaq News/ OPEC's reference basket of crudes dropped slightly on Tuesday, driven by other crudes.
OPEC said in a report seen by Shafaq News Agency, "The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $61.70 a barrel on Monday, compared with $61.77 the previous Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculation."
The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).