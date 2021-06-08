Report

ORB shrugs a few cents but maintains +70$ levels 

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-08T11:53:40+0000
Shafaq News/ The OPEC reference basket price (ORB) dropped to $70.14/bbl driven by other crudes. 

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, "The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes decreased by seven cents to 70.14$ a barrel compared with $70.21on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations."

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

