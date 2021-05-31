Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

OPEC oil output rise in May limited by Nigeria, Iran losses

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-31T14:46:09+0000
OPEC oil output rise in May limited by Nigeria, Iran losses
Shafaq News / OPEC oil output has risen in May as the group agreed to ease supply curbs under a pact with allies, a Reuters survey showed, although a drop in Iranian exports and involuntary reductions in African members limited the increase.

The 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has pumped 25.52 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, the survey found, up 280,000 bpd from April. Output has risen every month since June 2020 with the exception of February.

Hoping for a global demand recovery, OPEC and allies, known as OPEC+, decided from May 1 to ease more of the record supply cuts made in 2020. OPEC+ meets on Tuesday and delegates expect producers to stick to the existing plan. 

"The oil market looks in very good shape ahead of tomorrow's meeting," said Eugen Weinberg of Commerzbank. "Despite the mobility restrictions that are still in place, oil demand is recovering dynamically around the world."

The OPEC+ agreement allows for a 277,000 bpd increase in OPEC output in May versus April, plus Saudi Arabia had pledged to add 250,000 bpd as part of a plan to gradually unwind a 1 million bpd voluntary cut had made in February, March and April.

But with reductions in other countries offsetting the Saudi move, the increase in May OPEC output found by the survey is less than expected, and the group is still pumping much less than called for under the deal.

OPEC compliance with pledged cuts was 122% in May, the survey found, versus 123% in April.

The biggest increase in May of 340,000 bpd came from Saudi Arabia as it began to unwind the voluntary cut and raised output as part of the May 1 OPEC+ boost.

OPEC's No. 2 producer Iraq also pumped more in May, the survey found, adding an extra 70,000 bpd and pushing output beyond its quota.

Libya, one of the OPEC members exempt from making voluntary cuts, boosted output in May after a force majeure on oil loadings from the port of Hariga was lifted.

These increases were limited by involuntary reductions elsewhere in the group. The biggest drop was in Nigeria, where exports slowed from a number of terminals. Angolan supply, in long-term decline, also declined.

Iran, which has managed to raise exports since the fourth quarter despite U.S. sanctions, exported less in May due to lower demand in China.

Talks with world powers on reviving its nuclear deal could soon lead to higher Iranian exports.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market and is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics and Kpler, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

Source: Reuters

related

OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Date: 2021-04-21 10:22:24
OPEC Reference basket hits $ 65.36

Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand

Date: 2021-02-12 08:12:08
Oil eases after record rally as OPEC, IEA fret about demand

OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop

Date: 2020-09-14 12:33:50
OPEC expects steeper oil demand drop

Iraq seeks to conclude its first deal of prepaid crude oil

Date: 2020-11-23 20:49:42
Iraq seeks to conclude its first deal of prepaid crude oil

Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says

Date: 2021-03-13 07:34:25
Iraq ranks second among OPEC top producers in February, OPEC says

Oil prices of OPEC Members

Date: 2021-04-29 08:32:29
Oil prices of OPEC Members

The price of OPEC basket rose to $62.60 a barrel

Date: 2021-02-16 11:39:56
The price of OPEC basket rose to $62.60 a barrel

OPEC prices rise to 41.29 dollars before the OPEC+ meeting

Date: 2020-09-17 12:14:31
OPEC prices rise to 41.29 dollars before the OPEC+ meeting