Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

OPEC daily basket price stands at $119.85

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-07T10:40:17+0000
OPEC daily basket price stands at $119.85

Shafaq News / The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$119.85 a barrel, compared with US$117.15 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

related

Basra light closes on the top of OPEC crudes

Date: 2021-07-24 12:48:21
Basra light closes on the top of OPEC crudes

OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

Date: 2020-08-20 06:27:42
OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

OPEC, allies agree on another oil output from March

Date: 2022-02-03 07:18:36
OPEC, allies agree on another oil output from March

OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges to 2 decade low

Date: 2021-05-04 06:44:17
OPEC’s share of Indian oil imports plunges to 2 decade low

ORB shrugs a few cents but maintains +70$ levels 

Date: 2021-06-08 11:53:40
ORB shrugs a few cents but maintains +70$ levels 

Oil prices of OPEC Members 

Date: 2021-09-22 09:52:17
Oil prices of OPEC Members 

Iraq and Nigeria undermined OPEC's efforts

Date: 2020-11-03 11:38:21
Iraq and Nigeria undermined OPEC's efforts

Arab OPEC members endorse Iraqi proposal on output agreement

Date: 2022-02-20 22:06:02
Arab OPEC members endorse Iraqi proposal on output agreement