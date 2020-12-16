Report

OPEC crude reaches 49.61$

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-12-16T09:52:08+0000
OPEC crude reaches 49.61$

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $49.61 a barrel on Tuesday, compared with $49.65 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

OPEC oil rose in correspondence with Brent and WTI as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts spurred hopes of improved recovery in demand, experts said.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

 

