OPEC Secretary-General urges pragmatic approach to climate policy at COP28 Summit

Shafaq News/ OPEC’s secretary-general Haitham Al-Ghais warned at COP28 that policymakers should remain pragmatic about addressing climate change.

According to Al Ghais, these remarks like ‘keep oil in the ground are not helpful; however, they can be destructive for the energy sector and do not bring any change.

However, during a COP28 meeting panel discussion session, he did not think it was appropriate to demonize the oil industry. Al-Ghais further argues that it should be on emissions reduction and balancing it globally with international energy security.

The statement followed discord between the IEA and OPEC on climate policy. According to Al-Ghais, they have defamed the oil and gas industry in their ongoing dispute with IEA.

Once more, Al-Gaish stated that calling off investing any amount in new oil projects at this year’s COP28 summit is a wrong perception that will affect both energy and the economy.