OPEC Reference basket hits 81$/bbl

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-18T11:07:50+0000
OPEC Reference basket hits 81$/bbl

Shafaq News/ OPEC's, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, reference basket (ORB) price dropped to 81$/bbl driven by other crudes. 

OPEC said in a statement that the price of a thirteen crude ORB reached 81.1$/bbl, 0.91$ above yesterday's 82.01$/bbl.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

