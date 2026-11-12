Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's crude oil production rose by 489,000 barrels per day in October to 4.888 million bpd, up about 11.1% from 4.399 million bpd in September, according to OPEC data based on official Iraqi figures.

Separately, OPEC’s secondary-source estimates showed Iraq recording the second-largest monthly production increase among the group’s producers, behind Saudi Arabia and ahead of Kuwait.

On November 1, seven OPEC+ producers, including Iraq, agreed to keep production targets unchanged for December, OPEC said. The group’s next meeting is scheduled for November 29. OPEC also said the capacity assessment will serve as a reference for 2027 production baselines.

The Oil Ministry said on Saturday that Iraq is seeking a higher OPEC+ production target than its current 4.431 million bpd allocation for 2027 while remaining committed to the agreed limit.