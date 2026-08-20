Shafaq News- Basra

Nine oil tankers are docked at Iraq's Basra port waiting to load crude, one of the largest concentrations of tankers at the southern oil terminals since February, a source in the ports authority told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Five of the vessels are berthed at the Basra oil terminal for loading, while the remaining four are waiting their turn.

Basra, in southern Iraq, is the country's principal outlet for crude exports, handling most shipments through its terminals on the Gulf.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, exports about 95% of its crude through southern terminals.

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