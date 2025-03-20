New shipping line: Umm Qasr receives first mega-ship from South Korea

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director of Iraq's Ports, announced the inauguration of a new maritime line with the arrival of a South Korean giant vessel at Umm Qasr Port.

In a statement to Shafaq News, Al-Fartousi described the launch of the new line as "an important historical step," noting that this journey is the first of its kind.

The first giant container ship of the South Korean company HMM arrived at Umm Qasr Ports, marking the beginning of a new era of trade cooperation between Iraq and South Korea.

"The ship is 366 meters long, with a maximum capacity of 16,000 containers, although it arrived with a lower load," Al-Fartousi added.

He emphasized that Iraq is working to strengthen cooperation with leading countries in maritime transport to "achieve the best economic benefits."

Al-Fartousi also anticipated a greater flow of goods and commodities through Iraq's ports in the future, "which will contribute to boosting trade activity and fostering national economic growth in Iraq."