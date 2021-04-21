Ministry of Oil urges consortium in charge of the Karbala refinery to pace up its construction

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, urged the executive companies of the refinery of Karbala to expedite the accomplishment of the projects.

The Minister said in a statement to Shafaq News that the Deputy Minister of Oil, Hamed al-Zobai, convened with the consortium of companies in charge of the refinery's construction to discuss ways to eliminate obstacles hindering the completion of the project.

Abdul Jabar laid emphasis on the "strategic project" that meets the country's requirements for oil products.

It is noteworthy that Iraq plans to start trial operation of the refinery by the beginning of 2022 with a capacity of 140 "Euro five" quality BPD.