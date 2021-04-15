Iraqi Minister of oil meets Lukoil delegation

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of oil, Ihssan Abduljabbar discussed with the Russian Lukoil oil company, expanding gas and alternative energy investment.

In a statement, the ministry stated that the Minister discussed with the Senior Vice President for Overseas Oil and Gas Exploration​ and Production​, the General Manager of the company, and the director of the company's branch in Iraq, the prospects for current and future investments in the field of clean energy and boosting gas investments.

Abduljabbar stressed the ministry's keenness to develop the oil industry and optimal investment for gas by implementing investment projects in cooperation with international companies.

For its part, the Russian company's delegation expressed its country's desire to increase cooperation with Iraq.