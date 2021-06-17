The Iraqi Minister of Oil inaugurates a new project to upgrade the gas isolation plant in Maysan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil announced, on Thursday, the inauguration of a new project to upgrade the gas isolation plant in the Abu Gharb field southern of Maysan, with a capacity of 100,000 barrels and a quantity of 20 MMcf per day. Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail said in a statement, the ministry is committed to international companies despite the economic, financial and health challenges, announcing the opening of the project to upgrade the gas isolation station in the Abu Gharb / South 1 field in Maysan Governorate. He confirmed that Iraq is keen to support the work of international companies in Iraq and to provide the appropriate environment for implementing the Ministry's plans to increase and sustain the national production of oil and gas. Ismail explained that the production capacity of the project amounts to 100,000 barrels per day, and more than 20 MMcf are added to the national production to supply electric power stations. It is noteworthy that Iraq ranked the 12th among the countries in the world rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran and Qatar, United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, the Emirates, Venezuela, Nigeria, China and Algeria.

