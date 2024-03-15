Midland Oil Company initiates development in Mansuriya gas field

Shafaq News / A source at Midland Oil Company revealed on Friday the commencement of infrastructure preparation and security arrangements for the two largest gas wells in the Mansuriya field, extending to Al-Azem district in northeastern Diyala governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "the company, through its technical staff, has instructed the completion of the infrastructure for the gas wells (Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar and Al-Gamr), which are part of the Mansuriya gas field, one of Iraq's most important gas fields capable of powering more than one power station in Diyala."

"The Mansuriya field will reduce reliance on imported gas in the coming years as the Ministry of Oil aims to decrease dependence on imports and utilize the gas in the Mansuriya gas field, representing tens of millions of dollars for Iraq."

The source affirmed that "a joint committee from Diyala Operations Command and Midland Oil Company conducted a field survey of the wells (Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar and Al-Gamr) to establish security and technical plans and inspect the infrastructure in preparation for the commencement of work by the investing companies."

The "Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar" well is considered the most famous and important gas well capable of operating the Mansuriya gas station to produce 700 megawatts for more than 100 years, containing vast reserves of high-quality natural gas.

In 2023, GEO-JADE Company won a contract for exploration, development, and production of the "Naft Khana" gas field in Diyala, as well as the development and production of the Huwaiza field in Maysan governorate. Additionally, the Sindbad field in Basra governorate was referred to UEG Company for development and production, while the Klabbat Fajr field in Diyala was referred to Crescent UAE Company for development and production, along with the Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar field.

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani emphasized the importance of activating three contracts with Al-Hilal UAE Company as part of the fifth licensing round for gas investment, with a quantity of 400 million standard cubic feet from the fields of "Al-Khashm Al-Ahmar, Klabbat, and Khudair Al-Mai."

He noted that "this came during the signing of the activation contracts for the mentioned fields and locations," confirming an agreement with Al-Hilal UAE Company to complete the development and investment process within a timeframe of one and a half years."