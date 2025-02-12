Kurdistan transfers 52 Billion Dinars, non-oil revenue to federal government
Shafaq News/ The Kurdish Ministry of Finance and Economy announced on
Wednesday the transfer of approximately 52 billion Iraqi Dinars (Approx. 37
Million USD) in non-oil revenues to the
federal treasury in Baghdad.
In a statement, the ministry confirmed it had
transferred the Kurdistan Region's share of non-oil revenues for the month of
February, totaling 51 billion, 895 million, 457 thousand, and 877 dinars.
The ministry added that the
amount was deposited in cash into the federal finance ministry’s account
through the Erbil branch of the Central Bank of Iraq.