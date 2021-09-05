KDP denies accusations of killing PKK members in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Democratic Party denied pro-PKK media allegations about killing seven PKK members in Erbil.

The spokesman for the Kurdistan Democratic Party, Mahmoud Muhammad, said in a statement today that the Kurdistan Workers Party (HPJ) claimed that seven of its militants were killed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

"These claims are baseless and untrue. They mention the Kurdistan Democratic Party's name and spread rumors to conceal their crimes and justify their illegal actions and attacks against the Kurdistan Regional Government", he noted.

Muhammad added, "The people of Kurdistan have questions, and the PKK should answer them about what its fighters are doing in Khalifan."