Jordan's exports to Iraq surge by 11.7% in 2024

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Jordan announced a significant increase in Amman’s exports to Iraq over the past 11 months of 2024.

The Amman Chamber of Industry reported that its exports during these months “reached 6.397 billion Jordanian dinars, compared to 6.406 billion dinars for the same period in 2023.”

The report highlighted that “four countries—India, the United States, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia—accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during this period, totaling 4.032 billion dinars.”

According to statistical data, “exports to the US increased by 44% over the past 11 months, reaching 1.533 billion dinars, making it the top recipient of Amman’s exports. India followed with exports amounting to 896 million dinars.”

Exports to Iraq, which ranked third, increased by 11.7%, reaching approximately 884 million dinars compared to 791 million dinars in the same period last year.

Saudi Arabia was fourth, with exports from Amman amounting to 719 million dinars.

The statistical data also showed that exports from the food, agricultural, and livestock industries amounted to about 744 million dinars, medical supplies to 641 million dinars, and leather and textiles to 247 million dinars.

For reference, one US dollar is approximately 70 Jordanian dinars.