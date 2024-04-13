Jordan announces increase in industrial exports to Iraq in Q1 2024

Shafaq News / Jordan announced, on Saturday, that exports of its industries to Iraq increased during the first quarter of 2024.

A report issued by the Jordanian Chamber of Industry revealed that "the chamber's exports during the first quarter amounted to 1.776 billion Jordanian dinars (JOD*), compared to 1.813 billion JOD for the same period in 2023."

The United States, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and India accounted for more than half of the Jordan Chamber of Industry's exports during the first quarter of the current year, amounting to 1.261 million JOD.

The report added, "The US ranked first as the highest importing country from Jordan with around 638 million JOD, followed by Saudi Arabia with a value of 209 million JOD."

Exports of Jordanian industries to Iraq during 2024’s first quarter surged to about 267 million JOD, compared to 188 million JOD for the same period last year, representing a 20% increase, and to India with a value of 138 million JOD.

The Chamber clarified that its exports during the first quarter of 2024 were distributed among the chemical and cosmetic industries with a value of 561 million JOD, mining around 307 million JOD, and engineering, electrical, and information technology sectors with a value of 251 million JOD.

According to statistical data, exports of supply, food, agriculture, and animal wealth sectors reached about 132 million JOD, medical treatment and supplies amounted to 101 million JOD, and leather and textiles reached 75 million JOD

The remaining exports of Jordanian industries during the first quarter of the current year were distributed among the sectors of packaging, paper, cardboard, and office supplies with a value of 70 million JOD, plastic and rubber with around 68 million JOD, construction with 29 million JOD, and finally, wooden industries and furniture with a value of about six million JOD.

*1 USD = 70 JOD