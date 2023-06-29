Jordan and Iraq prepare for electrical grid interconnection

Shafaq News / National Electric Power Company of Jordan announced on Thursday that it will be ready to connect with Iraq in the coming month of August.

Amjad Rawashdeh, the company's Director stated in an interview with Jordanian media, "the interconnection project with Iraq is progressing as planned, with the first phase on the Jordanian side set to conclude in August."

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity had previously announced in May that the interconnection with Jordan will be operational at the beginning of July. The project's initial phase aims to supply Iraq with 150 megawatts, which will be further increased to 500 megawatts in the second phase and eventually reach 900 megawatts in the third phase.