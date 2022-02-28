Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

It is unlikely to exclude Russia from Swift, Iraqi expert says

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-02-28T11:35:26+0000
It is unlikely to exclude Russia from Swift, Iraqi expert says

Shafaq News / Iraqi financial expert, Hilal al-Tahhan, said that US and European threats to exclude Russia from the SWIFT system might damage the anti-climate change policies.

SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making international trade flow smoothly and transferring trillions of dollars each year in what has become the principal mechanism for financing international trade.

Al-Tahhan told Shafaq News agency that it is very unlikely to exclude Russia from the Swift System, due to European countries' need for Russian gas, adding that such threats aim to make Moscow stop its attack.

He added that no other country is able to fill the gap that will be created if Russia stops exporting gas to Europe, noting that replacing gas with oil will make the countries that call for implementing anti-climate change policy get back to early states in this regard.

related

Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-22 09:36:14
Global Markets Fall After Russia Orders Troops Into Ukraine

Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

Date: 2022-02-28 05:45:12
Oil soars on Russia nuclear alert, bank sanctions impact

Russia to resume its oil and gas business in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-07 06:16:45
Russia to resume its oil and gas business in Iraq

Russia's Novak says oil output increase should not result in glut

Date: 2020-12-21 16:25:13
Russia's Novak says oil output increase should not result in glut

Iraq and Russia discuss prospects for clean energy

Date: 2021-06-10 14:05:49
Iraq and Russia discuss prospects for clean energy

Official talks with Russia to build NPPs in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-23 15:52:47
Official talks with Russia to build NPPs in Iraq

Russia to resume flights with Iraq and several other countries next week

Date: 2021-09-13 17:32:08
Russia to resume flights with Iraq and several other countries next week

For the third week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize Iraqi crude imports

Date: 2021-09-26 08:52:44
For the third week in a row, U.S. continue to downsize Iraqi crude imports