Iraqi real estate acquisitions in Turkey fall 71%

Shafaq News/ Iraqi nationals purchased 1,408 properties in Turkey from January to August this year, marking a 71% decline from the same period in 2022, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported on Monday.

The detailed data indicates a consistent decline in acquisitions over the first five months of the year, followed by a slight increase in June, July, and August. In January, Iraqis acquired 229 properties, falling to 173 in February, 165 in March, 124 in April, and 118 in May. The numbers modestly rose to 175 in June, 204 in July, and 220 in August.

Despite the decline, Iraqis rank third in Turkish property purchases for the past eight months, behind Russians (7,961 properties) and Iranians (3,271), followed by Ukrainians (1,219) and Kazakhstan nationals (1,001).