Iraqi per capita share of the total national drops, World Bank reveals

Shafaq News/ The World Bank revealed a significant decrease in the Iraqi per capita share of the total national income.

The Bank said in official documents, "the Iraqi per capita share of the total national income during 2020 amounted to 4,660 dollars, down from the year 2019, in which the per capita share amounted to 5,490 dollars."

"The highest per capita share of Iraq during the past 40 years was in 1990, when it reached 7,070 dollars, before dropping to 70,000 dollars in 1991, to rise again after 2003."

The Bank added that the highest per capita share of Iraq during the past 20 years was in 2013, when it reached 7,050 dollars, before it went down to 6,750 dollars in 2014.