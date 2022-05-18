Report

World Bank to offer $30 bln over 15 months to ease looming food crisis-Treasury report

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-18T17:35:27+0000
World Bank to offer $30 bln over 15 months to ease looming food crisis-Treasury report

Shafaq News / The World Bank will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries, the U.S. Treasury said in a report on food security plans from international financial institutions on Wednesday.

The total will include $12 billion in new projects and $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the Treasury report said.

