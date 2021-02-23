Iraqi oil recorded the highest price among OPEC

Shafaq News / Basra Light crude climbs, today, Tuesday, to more than 64 dollars per barrel.

Basra Light Oil for Asia rose to $ 64.41 a barrel or 2.97% over last week, while Basra Heavy Oil prices rose 0.69% to 61.5$ per barrel which is the highest price compared to other OPEC oil.

On the other hand; Saudi Arabian Light oil stead at 62.66 dollars per barrel, Emirati Murban mixture recorded 61.48 dollars per barrel, Algerian Saharan mixture scored 63.39 dollars per barrel, while Nigerian Binny Light oil scored 63.83 dollars.

International oil prices have risen recently, Brent crude scored $ 65.13, while West Texas crude at $ 62.38.