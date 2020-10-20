Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil launched on Tuesday the fuel card No. 4 to receive 100 liters of white oil.

Assistant General Director of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib, said in a statement, "The company called on citizens in Baghdad to review the distribution outlets to receive their prescribed share of white oil at 15 thousand dinars".

Talib stressed the company's keenness to achieve high flow and fairness in citizens' access to white oil, noting that the company will release the other cards in succession, according to a specific plan.

In the same context, Talib said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "the winter ration was provided to all Iraqi families, as well as the families of Kurdistan region.