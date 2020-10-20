Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-10-20T07:25:27+0000
Iraqi ministry of oil launches fuel card No. 4 for white oil

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil launched on Tuesday the fuel card No. 4 to receive 100 liters of white oil.

Assistant General Director of the Oil Products Distribution Company, Hussein Talib, said in a statement, "The company called on citizens in Baghdad to review the distribution outlets to receive their prescribed share of white oil at 15 thousand dinars".

Talib stressed the company's keenness to achieve high flow and fairness in citizens' access to white oil, noting that the company will release the other cards in succession, according to a specific plan.

In the same context, Talib said in an interview with Shafaq News agency, "the winter ration was provided to all Iraqi families, as well as the families of Kurdistan region.


related

Iraq announces its oil exports to Jordan within a month

Date: 2020-08-15 10:13:31
Iraq announces its oil exports to Jordan within a month

A Japanese company takes FFC project

Date: 2020-07-29 14:06:20
A Japanese company takes FFC project

A new rise in oil prices

Date: 2020-05-06 10:50:47
A new rise in oil prices

GDP: Iraq ranks 83rd globally

Date: 2020-08-06 11:57:04
GDP: Iraq ranks 83rd globally

Huge imports of oil derivatives not being recorded in the budget: Iraq

Date: 2020-06-07 12:30:55
Huge imports of oil derivatives not being recorded in the budget: Iraq

Oil prices drop 3% after US president contracted Coronavirus

Date: 2020-10-02 09:37:29
Oil prices drop 3% after US president contracted Coronavirus

Russian giant expects stability in Iraq and resume development of an oil field

Date: 2020-02-11 12:53:01
Russian giant expects stability in Iraq and resume development of an oil field

Iraq ranks fourth in the world in gas reserves

Date: 2020-10-17 14:59:40
Iraq ranks fourth in the world in gas reserves