Iraqi factories close their door

Shafaq News / The Iraqi industry is striving to re-emerge in local markets despite the challenges of the country's economic crisis.

Despite the political and popular slogans that are calling for supporting the idea of "Made in Iraq”, the factory owners said to Shafaq News Agency they are “suffering greatly” for not receiving any support from the government.

They added that the dominance of imported goods in the Iraqi market is another reason for their suffering.

These challenges led to a large number of dairy factories, oils, dates and others to close as well as lay off hundreds of workers.

Iraq’s economy is heavily dependent on crude oil export revenues. This almost total depending on oil led to neglecting other economic sector and social crisis.